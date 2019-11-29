Senior BOJ Official: BOJ’s current easy monetary policy is helping increase household income, asset prices

Reuters reports the latest comments from a senior Bank of Japan (BOJ) official, with the key headlines found below.

BOJ’s current easy monetary policy is helping increase household income, asset prices by stimulating capex, housing investment.

BOJ is guiding easy monetary policy with an eye on the risk that excessive decline in super-long bond yields could hurt public sentiment.

Increase in female and elderly workers may push down wages and prices in the short-term but will help push them up long term via heightening potential growth.

At the press time, USD/JPY continues to trade around a flatline in mid 109s, as US-China trade uncertainty keeps markets in a standstill this Black Friday.