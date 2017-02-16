Scaling back stimulus could risk inflation progress – ECB minutes

By Haresh Menghani

The minutes from the ECB's latest monetary policy meeting revealed policymakers concern over the political uncertainties at global level and within Euro-zone. 

Key highlights:

   •   Agreed scaling back stimulus could risk inflattion progress
   •   Underlying inflation lacks a convincing upward trend
   •   Widely agreed to maintain very substantial stimulus 
   •   See room for ‘Trade-Off’ on rules for asset purchases
   •   Asset purchases below deposit rate should be kept to a minimum
   •   The is no second round effects from higher oil prices so far
   •   Second round effects would unfold rather slowly