Scaling back stimulus could risk inflation progress – ECB minutes

The minutes from the ECB's latest monetary policy meeting revealed policymakers concern over the political uncertainties at global level and within Euro-zone.

Key highlights:

• Agreed scaling back stimulus could risk inflattion progress

• Underlying inflation lacks a convincing upward trend

• Widely agreed to maintain very substantial stimulus

• See room for ‘Trade-Off’ on rules for asset purchases

• Asset purchases below deposit rate should be kept to a minimum

• The is no second round effects from higher oil prices so far

• Second round effects would unfold rather slowly