Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports fall again in July - JODI

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports fall again in July - JODIBy Dhwani Mehta
According to a posting on the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) website, the OPEC’s biggest producer’s, Saudi Arabia, crude oil exports fell by 0.196m bpd (m/m) to 6.693 bpd in July, Reuters reports on Monday.
Saudi‘s oil output dropped to 10.013 million bpd in July, when compared to 10.070 million bpd seen in June.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.