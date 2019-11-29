S. Korean TradeMin: S. Korea-Japan trade talks likely in December

The South Korean trade ministry said on Friday, South Korea and Japan have agreed to hold senior-level trade talks in December to discuss Tokyo’s export curbs that are imposed since July over the war-time labor issue, per Reuters.

Lee Ho-hyun, a South Korean senior trade ministry official noted: “We will pursue dialogue with an ultimate goal to make things like the white list or three items go back to the original state.”

The Ministry said that the talks would take place in the third week of December in Tokyo.

In a further sign of an easing of tensions, South Korea has also agreed to stick to an intelligence-sharing deal with Japan.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY trades flat around 109.50 levels amid a holiday-shortened week and impending US-China trade talks, as tensions between both teams resurface over the Hong Kong human rights issue.