USD/KRW remains bid after BOK stands pat on interest rates

- USD/KRW has barely moved in response to BOK's status quo rate decision.
- The central bank cut rates in July and October and is now on a wait-and-watch mode.
Korean Won (KRW) is not impressed by the Bank of Korea's status quo rate decision.
The central bank kept the seven-day repurchase rate unchanged at 1.25%, having reduced rates in July and October. Essentially, the bank is on a wait and watch mode and intends to assess the effects of the recent easing on the economy battered by the Sino-US trade tensions.
A status quo decision was expected and has so far failed to move the needle on interest rates. At press time, the USD/KRW pair is trading at 1179, representing marginal gains on the day.
Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference at 0220 GMT when he is expected to offer insights on the next possible move and publish the revised 2019-2020 economic growth and inflation forecasts.
Korean Won will likely come under pressure, pushing USD/KRW to the 100-day average resistance at 1,186 if the Governor talks dovish, reviving bets for deeper rate cuts in 2020.
That said, the expectation for a further rate cut would remain high until clear evidence emerges to show the economy is firmly on a rebound, according to Paik Yoon-min, fixed-income analyst at Kyobo Securities.
Technical levels
USD/KRW
|Overview
|Today last price
|1179.82
|Today Daily Change
|1.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1178.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1168.22
|Daily SMA50
|1179.46
|Daily SMA100
|1188.52
|Daily SMA200
|1172.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1180.7
|Previous Daily Low
|1176.34
|Previous Weekly High
|1181.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|1162.4
|Previous Monthly High
|1208.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1159.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1179.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1178.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1176.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1174.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1172.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1180.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1182.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1185.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
