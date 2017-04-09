S. Korea: N. Korea possibly preparing for ICBM launch - Yonhap

S. Korea: N. Korea possibly preparing for ICBM launch - YonhapBy Dhwani Mehta
South Korea’s state news agency, Yonhap, providing updates on the North Korea missile threat, citing that South Korea detects North Korea missile launch preparation.
Yonhap also reported that the South Korean officials believe North Korea is possibly preparing for another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch.
The Japanese yen regained poise on the above headlines, knocking-off USD/JPY back below 109.50 levels.
