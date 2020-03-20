S. Korea confirms 87 new coronavirus cases, USD/KRW corrective downside intact

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) confirmed 87 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing up the total count to 8,652. On Wednesday, the South reported 152 new infections.
The daily count of new cases has been falling over the past week, despite a slight uptick on Thursday as small-scale outbreaks continued to emerge across the country.
“Of the new cases, 34 were from the hardest-hit city of Daegu where dozens of patients at several nursing homes have tested positive for the virus this week”, the KCDC data showed, as cited by Reuters.
Meanwhile, the country reported 3 new deaths, bringing up the death toll to 94 while a total of 2,233 patients recovered fully.
USD/KRW consolidates the correction
USD/KRW holds the lower ground near mid-1200s, consolidating the corrective slide from an eleven-year high of 1,292.65 reached on Thursday.
The South Korean government economic stimulus combined with the central bank’s liquidity injections seem to have helped stem the won declines. Meanwhile, a downtick in the number of new infections in South Korea also appear to bode well for the local currency so far this Friday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fades the bounce above 0.5900 despite broad US dollar correction
China-sensitive Aussie dollar extends its bounce despite PBOC's reluctance to cut rates. Record Fed balance sheet, signs of risk recovery and broad US dollar correction from three-year high is boding well for AUD/USD.
USD/JPY extends the drop, around 110.00 as USD retreats
Amid a broad-based correction in the US dollar and fresh weakness in the S&P 500 futures, USD/JPY falls over 100-pips from a new three-week high of 111.36 and battles 110.00. The spot ignores the optimism seen on the Asian indices.
Is the US already in recession?
The answer, of course, is no if you use the traditional quarterly measurement. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model for the first quarter, which as they say pointedly on their website, does not include data from after the viral outbreak, was running at 3.1% on March 18.
Gold: Jumps 0.8%, confirming wedge breakout
The hourly chart is now reporting a falling wedge breakout, a bullish reversal pattern. The hourly relative strength index has broken out of a two-day long sideways channel, validating the breakout on the price chart.
WTI: Buyers cheer break of weekly resistance trendline
While keeping its break of the weekly resistance line, now support, WTI rises 3.0% to $26.50 by the press time of Friday’s Asian session. The resistance-turned-support, coupled with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, limit immediate downside.