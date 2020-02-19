S. Korea confirms 15 new coronavirus cases, Hong Kong reports 2nd death

Amid a slowdown in the number of new cases reported in China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, unfortunately, across the boarders its not the same situation.

South Korea reported 15 new cases of the coronavirus this Wednesday, bringing the total number of people infected in the country to 46.

Meanwhile, a Princess Margaret Hospital spokeswoman told Reuters that Hong Kong recorded its second death caused by the new coronavirus. The 70-year-old man, who had underlying illnesses, was one of the 62 confirmed cases in the Chinese-ruled city, Reuters added.

As on Wednesday, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported 1,749 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 136 new deaths, as cited by Xinhua news agency.

Markets have pressed the reset button after Tuesday’s risk-off trading, with the Asian equities attempting a tepid bounce amid an uptick in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields. USD/JPY, therefore, benefits and hits a new five-day high near 110.10.

The Aussie also extends the recovery and tests the 0.67 handle amid higher oil and gold prices.