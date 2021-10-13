Russia's Putin: Russia is not using energy as a weapon

Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated on Wednesday that Russia is not using energy as a weapon and said that Russi supplied gas to Europe even during the Cold War, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"European gas production will continue to decline."
"Russian gas production will only increase."
"Gazprom has increased gas supplies by around 10%."
"We are meeting requirements on gas supplies from Europe."
"We are increasing gas supplies to Europe, while other partners, including USA, cutting supplies."
"We are ready to increase gas supplies in line with what our partners request."
"Russia will increase gas transit via Ukraine this year."
"Europeans have not pumped sufficient volumes of gas into their storages."
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was posting small daily losses at 7,123.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD wobbles above 1.1550 after upbeat US inflation
EUR/USD is shaking just above 1.1550 after US headline inflation exceeded estimates with 5.4% YoY while Core CPI met estimates with 4%. Earlier, the pair edged higher amid a better market mood. The FOMC Meeting Minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD clings to 1.36 after mixed UK, US data
GBP/USD is clinging to 1.3600 after UK GDP missed estimates with 0.4% in August. US headline inflation beat estimates but core prices hit 4% as expected. BOE hawkishness outweighs renewed Brexit concerns The Fed's meeting minutes are next
XAU/USD extends rebound beyond $1,770 on dollar selloff
Gold preserved its bullish momentum during the European trading hours and rose to fresh daily highs above $1,770 fueled by the broad-based dollar weakness and falling US Treasury bond yields.
Shiba Inu price to dip 26%, allowing investors to buy SHIB at discount
Shiba Inu price looks to be forming a rising wedge pattern, hinting at an incoming correction. A breakdown of the lower trend line at $0.00002828 will likely lead to a 13% correction to $0.00002540. In some cases, SHIB might head to $0.00002186, creating a bottom reversal pattern.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Fed to reiterate taper message, sending the dollar up, stocks down
Conditions for taper are "all but met" – these words by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have been reverberating in traders' minds. Perhaps the weak NFP figures could give the bank cold feet about reducing its $120 billion/month bond-buying scheme.