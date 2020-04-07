Russia’s Novak: May hold video call with state Duma to discuss market – RIA

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that he may hold a video call with state Duma to discuss the market, the state-run news media, RIA Novosti, reports.

This comment comes after a flurry of headlines on the OPEC+ meeting on April 9 and likely consensus, with the Russian state media reporting that no consensus has been reached between Saudi and Russia as yet, with regard to the output cuts.

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Kirill Dmitriev, Chief Executive at Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said that Saudi Arabia and Russia are “very, very close” to reaching an agreement on how to react to the low oil prices.

Oil looks to extend the rally

WTI, finally, looks to sustain above the 27 mark, as markets take the latest oil-related headlines in a positive stride. The US oil is up 4% now near 27.20 region, at the press time.