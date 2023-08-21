Russian Ruble rebound fades below 94.00 amid geopolitical, central bank woes

- Russian Ruble pares the first weekly gain in five amid cautious mood ahead of top-tier data/events.
- Central Bank of Russia’s (CBR) surprise rate hike fails to inspire USD/RUB bears amid firmer Greenback, yields.
- Looming rivalry between G7 and BRICS underpin corrective bounce of Russian Ruble pair.
- Monthly PMIs for August, central bankers’ speech at Jackson Hole eyed for clear directions.
Russian Ruble prints the first daily loss in five around 93.55 as it bounces off the three-week low marked the last Thursday heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the USD/RUB pair reverses the first weekly fall in five as the US Dollar regains upside momentum after pausing the Greenback bulls on Friday. It’s worth noting that the Central Bank of Russian Federation’s (CBR) surprise rate hike and cautious mood ahead of this week’s top-tier data/events fail to inspire Russian Ruble buyers, especially amid downbeat concerns about Russia and the global economy.
Russian Ruble stays weak despite CBR rate hike
USD/RUB recovers from a three-week low as market players consolidate the CBR-inflicted losses amid the cautious mood ahead of the August month Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) and China news, as well as the top-tier central bankers’ speeches at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium event.
Also exerting downside pressure on the Russian Ruble are market chatters that the nation braces for more supply-chain actions to lift the struggling currency after the CBR’s heavy rate hike of 3.5% failed to keep the USD/RUB down for a long time.
Additionally, the Financial Times (FT) reported during the weekend that China indirectly pushes for competition with the Group of Seven (G7) nations while marking its presence at the BRICS meeting where officials from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa spoke, signaled. Given the Sino-Russian ties, the Dragon Nation may gain support from Moscow for the proposed measures, which in turn can escalate the global trade wars and propel the US Dollar’s haven demand, especially amid the firmer US Treasury bond yields.
It should be noted that China’s failure to bolster market confidence via monetary and fiscal measures also puts a floor under the USD/RUB prices.
Against this backdrop, the US and European stock futures stay defensive while keeping the previous day’s rebound from the monthly lows while the US 10-year Treasury bond yields also reverse Friday’s retreat by rising back to 4.29% at the latest. With this, the US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaw around a 10-week high and exerts downside pressure on the Russian Rubble.
Moving on, the central bankers’ preference for policy pivot will be closely eyed at the Jackson Hole Symposium, which if confirmed could trigger the US Dollar’s pullback and may allow the Russian Ruble to defend the previous week’s rebound.
Russian Ruble Technical Analysis
Russian Ruble’s downside remains elusive unless the USD/RUB quote jumps back beyond the previous support line stretched from May 31, close to 94.80 at the latest.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0900 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is posting small gains in Monday's European morning, having stalled its recovery under 1.0900. The upside seems capped in the wake of renewed safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. Traders now look forward to the Buba monthly report for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD sticks to modest gains below mid-1.2700s
GBP/USD attracts some buyers on the first day of a new week, sticking to its modest gains, below mid-1.2700s. The pair remains confined in familiar trading, as the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants caution ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium due later this week.
Gold sellers eye $1,865 and central bankers
Gold Price remains on the back foot at the lowest level in five months as market players seek solace in the US Dollar amid uncertainty ahead of this week’s top-tier data/events. Also exerting downside pressure on the XAU/USD could be the pessimism surrounding one of the world’s biggest commodity users, namely China.
XRP price recovers as experts predict SEC will focus on programmatic sales in appeal against Ripple ruling
The ongoing SEC vs Ripple saga had no new updates over the weekend, and the XRP community of holders watched and waited as experts analyzed where the financial regulator is headed next.
The focusing is rising on the money markets by Jackson Hole symposium
PBOC decided in the beginning of the new week to resume its easing track lowering its yearly (LPR) by 0.1%, while the consensus was referring to 0.15% to be now 3.45% keeping in the same time its (LPR) unchanged at 4.20%.