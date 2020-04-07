Russia will participate in the OPEC+ meeting on April 9 - Interfax

Citing confirmation by a Russian energy ministry representative, Interfax (IFX) reports that Moscow confirms that it will participate in the OPEC and non-OPEC producers (OPEC+) meeting scheduled on April 9.

Meanwhile, Kuwait informs buyers it will postpone the announcement of its May official selling prices (OSP) by a few days beyond April 10 due to the OPEC+ meeting.

Oil consolidates the rally

Both crude benchmarks are seen holding higher by nearly 3% on Tuesday, with WTI ranging around 27 mark while Brent trading just below the 34 handle.