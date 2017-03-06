Rosneft ready to expand crude output if OPEC agreement ends abruptly - FT

The Financial Times (FT) published a report over the weekend on Russia’s state oil company, Rosneft, noting that the oil giant is prepared to raise crude output if OPEC agreement ends abruptly.

Key Quotes via Reuters:

“Well, if the question is how OPEC is going to exit from these arrangements abruptly, we will also be prepared. If something goes wrong, we will not let them occupy our markets. We’ll defend ourselves.”

“This is what we do. We manage risks. We have to consider every trend, any trend that may affect our performance. We will be ready.”