Roku Inc Stock News and Forecast: Why are ROKU shares higher?

- ROKU stock surges over 18% on Wednesday, closing at $256.
- ROKU stock has struggled in 2021 as it is down 20%.
- ROKU surged on Wednesday on reports of a deal with Youtube.
Roku shares surged on Wednesday as reports circulated that the company has extended a deal with Alphabet (GOOGL) for YouTube to remain on Roku. The stock surged 18% to close at $256.08. Volume was also extremely high and was the highest since after earnings back in August.
ROKU chart, 15-minute
ROKU stock news
YouTube and ROKU were rumoured to be in talks over a deal, and the companies announced on Wednesday that they had completed a multi-year agreement. Roku and YouTube owner Aphabet (GOOGL) has been at loggerheads for most of 2021 as the companies traded tit for tat arguments as the deal to have YouTube on ROKU's platform neared expiration. ROKU has 56.4 million accounts, while YouTube has over 2 billion monthly users. The deal would have expired today, December 9, and Google had threatened to pull YouTube from Roku.
Commenting on the deal, YouTube said, "This means that Roku customers will continue to have access to YouTube and that the YouTube TV app will once again be available in the Roku store for both new and existing members. We are pleased to have a partnership that benefits our mutual users.”
Roku said, "This agreement represents a positive development for our shared customers, making both YouTube and YouTube TV available for all streamers on the Roku platform.”
The deal was likely a relief rally as in our view ROKU would have the most to lose. The terms of the agreement are not clear, but YouTube is a serious draw and is available on other streaming services, so this would have been a significant loss for ROKU. There have also been rumours circulating over ROKU losing Amazon Prime Video, so that is the next issue if true, but this certainly sets up optimism that a deal can be reached if that is the case.
ROKU stock forecast
Now that a large uncertainty has been resolved, it is unclear how much further the stock can push on. The losses in 2021 can be attributed to a number of factors, but there is no doubt the uncertainty over this deal has definitely contributed. The last set of results saw the share price punished as supply chain issues and forecasts were a factor despite a large beat on EPS. Revenue was behind.
The move yesterday has seen a huge spike in the Relative Strength Index back above 50 and a crossover in the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). Resistance at $280 is next up, but it is not until above $300 that the stock will look more attractive to medium and longer-term players. The 200-day moving average is a long way off at $344. Holding above $235, the breakout point yesterday, is key for short-term momentum in our view.
ROKU 1-day chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1300 on dovish ECB headlines
EUR/USD is extending the drop towards 1.1300 after the ECB is debating over a potential increase in the APP at its meeting next week. The US dollar rebounds amid a cautious mood. Omicron, US-China woes keep investors on the edge.
GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid Omicron jitters, USD rebound
GBP/USD is trading flat around 1.3200, struggling to capitalize on the overnight goodish rebound from a one-year low. Fresh COVID-19 jitters pushed back BoE rate hike expectations and undermined the pound. Resurgent USD demand further stalled aggressive bullish bets.
Gold eases towards $1,780 on resurgent USD demand
Gold remains on the back foot below $1,790 amid broad US dollar reboud. Market sentiment dwindles as virus-linked news battles geopolitical fears, Fed rate hike concerns. Friday’s US CPI becomes crucial as inflation expectations improve.
Analysts believe Ripple could beat SEC lawsuit on one condition
Experts are weighing in on the possible closure of the payments giant's lawsuit with the SEC. Analysts predict that the payment giant's win in the SEC vs. Ripple case could push XRP to a new high.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?