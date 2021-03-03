Rocket Companies Inc (RKT Stock) RKT price powers through $40 as retail rides again.

- RKT stock roofs it as retail reasserts its power!
- Rocket (RKT) up over 100% in a week.
- Rocket (RKT) stock up over 70% on Tuesday.
Another day, another short squeeze, retail-induced rally. This must lead to the obvious conclusion that Gamestop rides again! But is that really the case? Maybe not entirely, blow out Q4 results were certainly deserving of a higher rating, but this was another epic move akin to Gamestop.
So for those that don't know what is Rocket? Rocket is a Detroit based company with its stated aim being to help "our clients achieve the dream of homeownership and financial freedom". Rocket has a number of businesses but its main flagship is Rocket Mortgage founded in 1985. The company says on its own website it has $1 trillion originated in home loans and is the US's biggest mortgage lender. Rocket Mortage uses an innovative online platform for mortgage provision and customer interaction. Rocket also has a number of other business in complementary areas such as insurance property valuations, sales, etc. Rocket is the parent company of Quicken Loans.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Rocket (RKT) shares launched via IPO in August 2020 at $18 and demand was not as strong as now. Rocket had to reduce the size of its IPO by nearly a third due to lack of demand, according to Reuters.
RKT Stock forecast
The sharp appreciation has its origins with Rocket's Q4 results which were strong. Q4 Earnings per share was $1.14 versus $0.87 expected. Sales were $4.7 billion versus $3.9 billion expected. For Q1 2021 Rocket said it expects a closed loan volume of $100.5 billion which is up 95% from a year earlier!
The results were so good Rocket announced a special dividend of $1.11 per share. Total revenue grew 144% in Q4 year on year.
Post results Jeffries raised its price target for Rocket to $30, Susquehanna raised its price target to $21 but Citigroup lowered its price target to $33.
RKT Stock News
Results were released on Feb 25 after market close. Rocket shares had closed that day at $19.90. On Friday, February 26 RKT shares closed up nearly 10% and on Monday, March 1 RKT shares gained another 11%.
What happened next then looked more like the Gamestop of old. RKT has a high short interest of 30% plus.
Retail traders began heavily discussing Rocket stock on social media, post results, and the genesis of another epic short squeeze was planted. Yesterday that led to gains of over 70% for RKT shares, closing at $41.60. It was the highest volume day ever in RKT shares.
So can it continue? Well if the Gamestop experience is anything to go by this could play out further. Gamestop initially spiked leading to new shorts entering the market but the stock kept going and going for another few days after its initial spike. Can RKT shares do the same? Well, that is the big question. Rocket (RKT) CEO Jay Farner is due to speak at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media, and Telecom conference on Wednesday morning.
The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Errors and omissions excepted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls from 1.21 as the dollar rises across the board
EUR/USD is back in the red, trading below 1.21 as the dollar gains ground/ The ECB reportedly sees no need for action on bond yields. Eurozone Services PMIs met expectations. US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and the US ISM Services PMI are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 ahead of UK budget
GBP/USD is retreating from 1.40 as the US dollar gains fresh ground. Traders await UK Chancellor Sunak's budget presentations, which will likely consist of extending the furlough scheme and tax hikes.
XAU/USD slides below $1730 level, erases Tuesday’s modest gains
A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The underlying bullish tone was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven metal. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and added to the intraday selling.
Cardano: Screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish
Cardano is trading at the apex of a descending triangle, hinting at a 28% breakdown to $0.84. The parabolic SAR points highlight the hovering overhead pressure. The upward movement is likely to be hampered at $1.26, as illustrated by the IOMAP model.
US Dollar Index sticks to gains below 91.00, looks to data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, manage to regain come buying interest and advance to the 90.90 region.