RIVN Stock News: Rivian Automotive dips despite positive reviews of its flagship model

Meanwhile much of the attention in the electric vehicle sector on Wednesday was aimed at industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The stock paced the sector by gaining 7.49% on the news that CEO Elon Musk had completed his sale of shares for the year. This gain cut the losses for the past month down to just over 9% for Tesla’s stock, so the brief visit down to the $900 price level could soon be a distant memory for Tesla investors.

Early reviews of Rivian’s R1T electric truck are leaking online, and it is so far so good for the company’s flagship model. The truck is already a finalist for the Green Car Reports Best Car to Buy in 2022, while popular YouTube channel Chicago Auto Pros marvelled at the quality of the interior detailing of Rivian’s truck. As more Rivian trucks are made available for test drives, expect a rise in online reviews for both the R1T and the R1S electric SUV.

NASDAQ:RIVN carried on with the volatile price action that has plagued the electric truck maker since its IPO last month. On Wednesday, shares of RIVN fell by 0.50% and closed the trading session at $96.34. Just one day after Rivian’s stock surged higher, it pulled back which has been the pattern for the company as of late following a shaky earnings report. Even on a day where growth stocks gained as the NASDAQ paced the broader markets by adding a further 1.18% during the session. The Dow Jones jumped by 261 basis points and the S&P 500 also saw another green day after climbing by 1.02%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.