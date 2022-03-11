- RIVN stock sees a sharp fall as earnings are released on Thursday.
- Rivian misses on top and bottom lines.
- Searches for EVs online have doubled.
Rivian (RIVN) stock looks set for more losses going forward as earnings disappointed investors after the close on Thursday. Rivian was one of the biggest IPOs ever in the US when it launched at $78 a share in November. The stock pushed on in a wave of euphoria and breached $179, which made it one of the top most valuable auto manufacturers in the world. This was despite the company not actually entering into production.
The valuation always seemed problematic and indeed symptomatic of the larger excess than had been fuelled by the Fed's money printing policy during the pandemic. Now, finally common sense has prevailed, and the stock is beginning to move back to more sensible valuations. However, we feel there is more downside yet to come. The nature of markets is that they tend to stretch too far in each direction like an elastic band before snapping back. We have had RIVN stock stretch too far on the upside, so it is due a move in the other direction.
Rivian Stock Forecast
Rivian announced Q4 earnings after the close on Thursday. They were terrible. Earnings per share came in at -$2.43, missing the -$1.97 estimate by a long way. Revenue came in at $54 million, also missing the estimate of $60 million. Rivian announced it had delivered 909 vehicles in Q4. Earlier this week we noted a report from Morgan Stanley that surging nickel prices would add $1,000 to the price of an EV, but Business Insider went one step better yesterday when it reported that it could be more like $2,000. Rivian had last week announced a price hike that it was forced to roll back on in the face of rising customer anger and order cancellations.
Rivian Stock Forecast
There is nothing positive to be taken from this report. Perhaps the only positive is sector-wide as searches for electric vehicles continue to surge given the recent run-up in oil prices. No doubt the EV market share will increase and perhaps at a faster rate, but that is more likely to benefit existing legacy manufacturers with strong EV models already, such as Tesla (TSLA). Rivian is too high growth in the current environment, and it and Lucid (LCID) are likely to see more losses.
We last spoke about how the move would speed up once $50 was broken due to stops and so it has played out. Now $53.64 is resistance, and below here Rivian remains strongly bearish.
Rivian (RIVN) stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1000 on improving mood
EUR/USD fell toward 1.0950 in the early European session on Friday but managed to reverse its direction. Russian President Putin's comments about a positive shift in talks with Ukraine allowed risk flows to dominate the markets and EUR/USD recovered above 1.1000.
GBP/USD turns positive on the day above 1.3100
GBP/USD pared its daily losses and climbed above 1.3100 ahead of the American session. Russian President Putin's latest comments revived optimism for a ceasefire and caused the safe-haven greenback to lose interest.
Gold comes under renewed bearish pressure, falls below $1,970
The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment on renewed optimism for a de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is weighing on gold on Friday. XAU/USD is trading below $1,970 heading into the American session and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1% above 2%.
BTC weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest.
US February consumer inflation vaults to a new 40-year record, real wages fall Premium
American consumer prices rose at the steepest rate in four decades, and are poised to go higher as the Ukraine war drives energy and commodities expenses to double digit gains.