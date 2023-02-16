Rishi Sunak to visit Northern Ireland with protocol deal imminent

There is growing speculation that a deal between the UK and EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol is imminent.
the BBC reported that Mr Sunak last visited Northern Ireland in December when he met the parties to discuss the controversial post-Brexit trade arrangements for the region.
''It is understood that the prime minister will speak to the main political parties again on Friday.''
His spokesperson said:
"Whilst talks with the EU are ongoing ministers continue to engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure any solution fixes the practical problems on the ground, meets our overarching objectives and safeguards Northern Ireland's place in the UK's internal market. The prime minister... [is] travelling to Northern Ireland this evening to speak to political parties as part of this engagement process."
The BBC said ''the suggestions are that if the UK and the EU can get all of their T's crossed and their I's dotted a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol might be done early next week.;;
EUR/GBP update
The Euro has been a better performer of late and has travelled higher vs. the Pound towards the 0.90 area. so far, support is holding and the bulls have reemerged within the ascending channel.
