Reuters’ Poll: BoE to cut interest rates to 3.75% by Q1 2026

According to the Reuters poll on the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy outlook, 35 of 63 economists anticipate that the United Kingdom (UK) central bank will cut the bank rate to 3.75% by the first quarter of 2026.

34 of 63 economists predicts the BoE to hold bank rate in the last quarter this year, 29 expected one cut (vs 67% expecting at least a cut in September survey).



UK inflation to decline to 3.6% this quarter and average 2.5% in 2026 and 2.1% in 2027.

The GBP/USD pair attracts slight bids near 1.3300 after the release of the Reuters’s poll on BoE.