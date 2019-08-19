Reserve Bank of India: Growth is a matter of highest priority at this juncture

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is out on the wires now, via Reuters, with the key headlines found below.

Growth is a matter of highest priority at this juncture. Important to look at issues of financial stability.

It’s worth noting that the RBI cut key interest rate for the fourth consecutive time earlier this month, as it reduced repo rate by 35 bps to 5.40% to boost the slowing economy.

The USD/INR cross remains little affected by the above comments, consolidating in a tight range around 71.20 levels.