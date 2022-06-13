- Redbox Entertainment stock exploded 106% last week.
- RDBX stock was up 312% in the past month and 637% for the quarter.
- RDBX is set to be acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul (CSSE).
Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) stock continues to defy the laws of gravity and, for the most part, the laws of finance or economics as it continues to grab massive gains. This is despite the overall negative tone affecting markets, which are seeing most stocks and sectors suffer huge losses. Not Redbox though, as the stock soars to the top of the social media chart in the meme stock space on the back of a tried and trusted argument – a short squeeze.
Redbox Entertainment stock news: Chicken squeeze for the soul
Redbox is like Blockbuster – doomed. Redbox offers those kiosks you see in your local store, the DVD vending machine kiosk. The ones you walk past and always wonder who uses those things. Just take out your phone, and you find a better selection. Who even has a DVD player in their house anymore? So that is what you are buying, a very old school company. Sometimes old school things go for a premium, like baseball cards and classic cars, but there is no such thing as a classic stock. They just wither and die and go bankrupt. Or get taken over as is the supposed case here.
Back in May Chicken Soup for the Soul (CSSE) came in to put Redbox out of its misery with a take-out deal that was not exactly well-received by CSSE shareholders. CSSE stock fell about 30% when the deal was announced. That was also after CSSE missed earnings. For the life of me, I cannot fathom why CSSE wants to buy Redbox, and Wedbush seemed to agree when it was pretty negative in a note to clients and put a $0.65 price target on RDBX stock. RDBX stock is currently trading at $15.70 in Monday's premarket.
Why the massive outperformance then? Well, short interest in RDBX has reportedly exceeded 100% last week. It is also a low float, low volume name, so was a perfect squeeze candidate. By the middle of last week, it was the top trending stock on social media, and the trick appears to have worked, judging by the massive share spike. However, it will not last, so please be advised to head for the exits and take your profits quickly. It was a good plan, well-executed, but time to let it go now. There may be another day or two given the massive 200%-plus short interest, but it will turn violently at that.
Redbox Entertainment stock forecast
There is not much to say here except that this will run out of steam fairly soon, and I am tempted to short it or buy some puts. This is not one for technical analysis.
RDBX chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls below 1.2200 on unabated dollar strength
GBP/USD is down more than 100 pips on a daily basis on Monday and trades below 1.2200 for the first time in a month. Disappointing macroeconomic data releases from the UK and the broad-based dollar strength continue to weigh heavily on the pair.
EUR/USD drops to multi-week lows near 1.0450 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD has extended its daily decline toward 1.0450 in the European session and touched its weakest level in three weeks. The risk-averse market environment helps the dollar continue to gather strength against its rivals at the start of the week.
Gold eyes $1,845 and $1,842 on aggressive Fed tightening bets
Gold Price is correcting sharply from five-week peaks of $1,879, reversing most of Friday’s strong rally. The inverse correlation between the US Treasury yields and the bright metal is back in play.
Potential targets for the crypto crash
Bitcoin price has crashed quite a bit over the weekend, taking Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins with it. The cause seems to be two-fold - fears around the solvency of the Celsius Network and the CPI announcement.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!