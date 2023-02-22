RBNZ’s Orr: We are still predicting a recession over a 9-12 month period

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr is speaking at the February post-monetary policy meeting press conference this Wednesday, sticking with the central bank’s hawkish outlook following a 50 basis points (bps) Official Cash Rate (OCR) rate hike announcement.
Key quotes
"We are still predicting a recession over a 9-12 month period."
“Too early to determine impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.”
“Prices for some goods are likely to spike in the weeks ahead.”
“Demand must slow significantly.”
“Increased deposit rates will promote savings.”
“More savings will relieve inflationary pressures.”
“Discussions heavily focussed on 50bp hike.”
“All options remain on the table including 25, 50 and 75 bps hikes.”
“Demand for labour has increased due to the impact of the cyclone.”
“Very little discussion of a 25bp rate hike, most focus was on 50bp.”
“There are early signs of easing spending.”
“Core inflation will gradually decline.”
“We estimate that rebuild will increase GDP by 1% over time.”
“See inflation in Q1 at 7.3%.”
“Migrant labour puts pressure on demand.”
“There is no evidence that inflation targets should be raised.”
Meanwhile, RBNZ's Chief Economist Paul Conway said that “near-term price pressures will stay high.”
Additional comments
The economy is severely capacity constrained.
There is possibility for rebuilding to fan inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD consolidates hawkish RBNZ hike-led gains above 0.6200 on Orr's presser
NZD/USD is holding gains above 0.6200, as traders digest RBNZ Governor Orr's comments. The RBNZ adopted a hawkish tone on interest rates, hiking the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.75%.
AUD/USD bears approach 0.6800 amid dicey markets ahead of Fed Minutes
AUD/USD drops 0.6835 as it stays on the bear’s radar for the second consecutive day ahead of the all-important Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes early Wednesday.
Gold displays a volatility squeeze below $1,840 ahead of FOMC minutes
Gold price has attempted a break above $1,838.00 despite the anxiety among the market participants ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. The precious metal is broadly showing a volatility contraction.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: A pullback is not too far-fetched
Shiba Inu price shows reasons to practice caution as sudden changes in market behavior suggest a decline is on the way. This thesis utilizes technical analysis and indicators to forecast the next potential move for SHIB.
US likely to affirm that the world is avoiding recession
Better than expected PMI’s, with the US version today likely to affirm that the world is avoiding recession, also mean a rockier road to taming inflation. There is hardly any talk left of a hiking pause and rate cutting later this year.