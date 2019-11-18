RBNZ's Hawkesby: We need to keep rates at low level for some time

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Christian Hawkesby, Assistant Governor/GM Economics, Financial Markets and Banking, recently crossed wires while supporting the low levels of Official Cash Rate (OCR). The same could be witnessed in earlier comments from the RBNZ Governor during last-week.

We need to keep rates at low level for some time.

Global risks are still to the downside.

Very open and willing to provide more stimulus if needed.