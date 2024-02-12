RBNZ’s Hawkesby: System can cope with high interest rates

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Deputy Governor (Financial Stability) Hawkesby testified before the Finance and Expenditure Committee on Monday.
Key quotes
New Zealand financial system remains strong.
Prices have stabilized in house markets over the last six months.
System can cope with high interest rates.
The vast majority of households have continued to manage the debt and service their mortgages, although some are struggling and falling behind.
Related reads
RBNZ FAQs
What is the Reserve Bank of New Zealand?
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is the country’s central bank. Its economic objectives are achieving and maintaining price stability – achieved when inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), falls within the band of between 1% and 3% – and supporting maximum sustainable employment.
How does the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s monetary policy influence the New Zealand Dollar?
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decides the appropriate level of the Official Cash Rate (OCR) according to its objectives. When inflation is above target, the bank will attempt to tame it by raising its key OCR, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and thus cooling the economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD.
Why does the Reserve Bank of New Zealand care about employment?
Employment is important for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) because a tight labor market can fuel inflation. The RBNZ’s goal of “maximum sustainable employment” is defined as the highest use of labor resources that can be sustained over time without creating an acceleration in inflation. “When employment is at its maximum sustainable level, there will be low and stable inflation. However, if employment is above the maximum sustainable level for too long, it will eventually cause prices to rise more and more quickly, requiring the MPC to raise interest rates to keep inflation under control,” the bank says.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE)?
In extreme situations, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) can enact a monetary policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the RBNZ prints local currency and uses it to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions with the aim to increase the domestic money supply and spur economic activity. QE usually results in a weaker New Zealand Dollar (NZD). QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objectives of the central bank. The RBNZ used it during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds above 0.6500 amid holiday-thinned trade
The AUD/USD pair remains on the defensive, trading near 0.6520 during the early Asian session on Monday. Amid the quiet session in Asia, traders will focus on the risk sentiment in the new week. Later this week, the US CPI for January will be due.
EUR/USD gains ground near 1.0800, ZEW survey, US CPI data eyed
The EUR/USD pair attracts some buyers near 1.0800 during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. Despite the lack of major US data releases last week, many Federal Reserve officials and European Central Bank policymakers will provide insight into the interest rate outlook later this week.
Gold sticks to the range-bound trades below $2,030, eyes on US CPI data
Gold price oscillates in a narrow trading range of $2,020-$2,040 during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The significant move in gold is unlikely amid an uncertain outlook on rates.
Near Protocol Price Forecast: NEAR kicks starts its 100% bounce
Near Protocol price has shown clear signs of flipping the $2.70 resistance level into a support floor. This development confirms interest from sidelined buyers, willing to accumulate NEAR. This bounce is most likely going to lead to massive gains in the next few weeks.
Week ahead – US CPI in the spotlight as dovish Fed bets fade
All eyes on US CPI on Tuesday after run of strong data. Retail sales on the agenda too for the US dollar. Pound on standby for UK data flurry, including CPI and GDP. Japanese GDP and Australian employment coming up too.