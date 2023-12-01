RBNZ's Hawkesby: High, sticky core inflation leaves little room for error

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said on Friday, “high and sticky core inflation leaves little room for error.”
Additional comments
Need to take seriously that some inflation expectation measures have ticked up.
New Zealand needs a period of very subdued spending.
Vast majority of borrowers able to services their debt at these interest rate levels.
