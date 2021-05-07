RBNZ Survey: NZ inflation expectations keep accelerating in Q2, Kiwi uninspired

New Zealand's (NZ) inflation expectations continue to rise across the time curve in the second quarter of 2021, the latest monetary conditions survey conducted by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) showed on Friday.

Two-year inflation expectations, seen as the time frame when RBNZ policy action will filter through to prices, rose to 2.05% from 1.89% last.

NZ Q2 average 1-yr inflation expectations rose to 1.87% vs. 1.73% seen in the last quarter.

Kiwi holds steady

Rising NZ inflation expectations for Q2 failed to impress the NZD bulls, keeping NZD/USD in a familiar range around 0.7235.