RBNZ Sectoral Factor Model Inflation steadies at +1.8% YoY in Q2

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is out with its Sectoral Factor Model Inflation Index for the second quarter, with the figures coming in at 1.8% YoY vs. 1.8% previous.
This data comes after the official New Zealand (NZ) CPI met the consensus forecasts.
Actual NZ Q2 CPI: -0.5% QoQ vs. -0.5% expected (0.8% prior) and YoY at 1.5% vs. 1.5% expected (2.5% prior).
About the RBNZ Sectoral Factor Model Inflation
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has a set of models that produce core inflation estimates. The sectoral factor model estimates a measure of core inflation based on co-movements - the extent to which individual price series move together. It takes a sectoral approach, estimating core inflation based on two sets of prices: prices of tradable items, which are those either imported or exposed to international competition, and prices of non-tradable items, which are those produced domestically and not facing competition from imports.
FX implications
The Kiwi dollar is unfazed by the RBNZ inflation gauge, as NZD/USD trades close to the daily low of 0.6552, at the time of writing. The spot trades 0.17% lower on the day despite upbeat Australian jobs report and Chinese Q2 GDP data.
NZD/USD technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6557
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.6572
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6496
|Daily SMA50
|0.635
|Daily SMA100
|0.6195
|Daily SMA200
|0.634
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6585
|Previous Daily Low
|0.653
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6601
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6519
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6585
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6564
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6551
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.654
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6507
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6485
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6595
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6617
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.665
