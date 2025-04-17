The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) published its Sectoral Factor Model Inflation gauge for the first quarter of 2025, following the release of the official Consumer Price Index (CPI) by the NZ Stats early Thursday.

The inflation measure fell further to 2.9% year-over-year (YoY) in Q1 2025 vs. 3.1% in Q4 2024.

The inflation measures are closely watched by the RBNZ, which has a monetary policy goal of achieving 1% to 3% inflation.

FX implications

The Kiwi Dollar is unperturbed by the RBNZ’s inflation data. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is down 0.19% on the day at 0.5921.

About the RBNZ Sectoral Factor Model Inflation

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has a set of models that produce core inflation estimates. The sectoral factor model estimates a measure of core inflation based on co-movements - the extent to which individual price series move together. It takes a sectoral approach, estimating core inflation based on two sets of prices: prices of tradable items, which are those either imported or exposed to international competition, and prices of non-tradable items, which are those produced domestically and not facing competition from imports.

(The story's title was corrected on April 17 at 3:30 GMT to say that "RBNZ Sectoral Factor Inflation Model drops to 2.9% YoY in Q1 2025," not dropped.)