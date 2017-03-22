RBNZ reviewed: see higher likelihood of a hike - ANZ

Analysts at RBNZ explained that, as expected, the RBNZ maintained a clear neutral tone at its OCR Review today, holding the OCR at 1.75%.

Key Quotes and main points:

"The statement was broadly unchanged from the one delivered in February. Where changes were made (in response to some recent data surprises), comments were heavily caveated, with surprises discounted. This reinforces that the RBNZ continues to see an outlook shaped by considerable uncertainty and is in no hurry to alter policy (in either direction) as a result. There is no change to our view. We continue to see the next move in the OCR being up, but not until mid-2018."