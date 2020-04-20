RBNZ Q1 Sectoral Factor Model Inflation Index rises by 1.7% YoY, Kiwi keeps lows

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) released its Sectoral Factor Model Inflation gauge for the first quarter of 2020, with the inflation gauge slowing down a bit from the fourth quarter of the last year.
The gauge rose by 1.7% YoY in Q1 2020 vs. +1.8% seen in Q4 2019.
About the RBNZ Sectoral Factor Model Inflation
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has a set of models that produce core inflation estimates. The sectoral factor model estimates a measure of core inflation based on co-movements - the extent to which individual price series move together. It takes a sectoral approach , estimating core inflation based on two sets of prices: prices of tradable items, which are those either imported or exposed to international competition, and prices of non-tradable items, which are those produced domestically and not facing competition from imports.
FX implications
The Kiwi dollar remains under pressure following the downtick in the RBNZ inflation gauge, as NZD/USD hovers near daily lows of 0.6009, at the time of writing. The spot loses 0.10% so far.
NZD/USD technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6013
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.6032
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5965
|Daily SMA50
|0.613
|Daily SMA100
|0.636
|Daily SMA200
|0.6388
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6051
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5956
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6131
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5922
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6015
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5992
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5918
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.588
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6071
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6109
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6166
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
