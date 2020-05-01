RBNZ plans to keep the amount of bond-buying unchanged next week

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announced on Friday, it plans an unchanged level of bond-buying next week.

The central bank said it will keep the amount of bond-buying unchanged at NZD1.35 billion.

This comes after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is seeking to lower bond purchase volumes in its QE program.

RNBZ said on Thursday, the board has decided to remove mortgage loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions for 12 months.

NZD/USD gives up 0.61 again

The kiwi dollar is trading under heavy selling pressure amid broad risk-aversion and bearish NZ Treasury economic indicators report, as NZD/USD tests lows near 0.6090 levels.