RBNZ gov Orr says will not be changing policy for a prolonged period of time

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand governor Adrian Orr says will not be changing policy for a prolonged period of time and that committee remit policy targets are unchanged.
He said the NZD is near fair value.
Orr said the prior day that inflation will need to sustainably be at its target midpoint range before any tightening of monetary conditions are considered.
He also said the bank wants to make sure that the economy does not get into a deflation spiral.
The RBNZ left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, adding that continued monetary stimulus was necessary.
Key quotes
Orr says will not be changing policy for a prolonged period of time.
Orr says govt direction makes specific how financial stability policies and actions can assist in housing policy objectives.
Orr says will considering our financial stability policy settings via our prudential tools – like loan-to-value ratios, bank stress testing.
Orr says remain only focused on inflation and maximum sustainable employment.
Orr says remain committed to current stimulatory monetary settings.
Orr says may have to stimulate the economy even further; want to keep options open.
Orr says can stimulate even further with a negative OCR; that's an option.
Orr says convinced that best thing to do now is be patient.
Orr says monetary settings will be stimulatory for a long period of time.
Market implications
The New Zealand dollar was boosted this week following the RBNZ announcements in pent=up demand for higher yielders in a risk-on environment.
The prospects of the central bank taking house [rice inflation into consideration was an additional factor that helped see the kiwi off to fresh cycle highs.
However, if the market gets a sense that there is no hurry to change policy anytime sooner than stipulated, then the bird could fall out from the sky.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Nurses the biggest drop in five months below 0.7900 amid reflation fears
AUD/USD couldn’t hold the fresh three-year high of 0.8008, bounces 0.7858 recently. Rally in Treasury yields weighed down stocks, US dollar reversed loses from seven-week low on upbeat data. Vaccine, stimulus optimism continue while Aussie Q4 CAPEX also rallied.
EUR/USD trades lower as dollar gains on risk-off
EUR/USD is losing altitude in Friday's Asian session, having formed a "Gravestone Doji" – bearish candlestick pattern – on Thursday. The immediate support is seen at 1.2109 (Wednesday's low), which, if breached, would open the doors to 1.2023 (Feb. 17 low).
Gold extends the heaviest drop in three weeks below $1,800
Gold prices drops, down 0.13% intraday, during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal tracks the corrective pullback in S&P 500 Futures after the Treasury yields roiled global markets the previous day. US stimulus, PCE data will be the key but bond moves keep the driver’s seat.
XRP at risk of a 50% drop as critical indicator screams buy
XRP had a wild run in the past month, experiencing a ton of volatility that started with an initial pump orchestrated by the Reddit group named WallStreetBets. The digital asset remains quite volatile and could be poised for a significant drop.
US Dollar Index remains depressed below 90.00
The greenback manages to bounce off weekly lows near 89.70, although it keeps navigating a sea of red when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).