RBNZ expected to remain on hold for now – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann assesses the recent interest rate decision by the RBNZ.
Key Quotes
“The first meeting of the year culminated with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) maintaining the current stimulatory level of monetary settings in order to meet its consumer price inflation and employment remit. The Committee kept the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%, and the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) Programme of up to NZD100bn and the Funding for Lending Programme (FLP) operation unchanged.”
“However, the outlook still remains uncertain, determined in large part by any future health-related social restrictions. This ongoing uncertainty is expected to constrain business investment and household spending growth. Inflation and employment are still away from target and need to be on track, sustainably. Besides, conditions in the labour market are likely to get worse before they get better.”
“We previously highlighted that whilst the introduction of the FLP is seen as a key step towards the RBNZ cutting the OCR into negative territory; we think the odds of a negative OCR have reduced significantly. Our call remains for the OCR to be unchanged at 0.25%. For now, the RBNZ will not want to explicitly signal an OCR move for quite some time. As for the LSAP programme, we see the time-frame being extended to the end of 2022.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.2200 amid US dollar weakness
EUR/USD nears 1.2200, sitting at fresh monthly highs as reflation trade weighs on the safe-haven US dollar. However, the further upside could remain elusive amid surging Treasury yields. US stimulus news, GDP reported awaited.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.4150, 1.42 still in sight
GBP/USD stays on the front foot above 1.4150 ahead of Thursday’s London open. The cable benefits from broad-based US dollar weakness, as the reflation wave lifts the appetite for riskier assets. Focus on key US data.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 75% lift-off
Dogecoin price has been lull ever since the local top on February 7. However, a 20% surge due to Elon Musk’s recent endorsement has led to a breakout from a bull flag pattern. Now, the meme coin could surge 75% to record levels soon.
XAU/USD eyes $1770 amid symmetrical triangle breakdown
XAU/USD spots symmetrical triangle breakdown on the 1H chart. RSI point south, within the bearish zone, allowing more declines. Downside more compelling amid a bunch of healthy resistance levels.
US Dollar Index: Looks neutral/bearish near-term
DXY keeps the rangebound trading in the 90.00 region, always supported by the key 2020-2021 support line (near 89.80).