EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Strengthens to near 183.00, bullish tone remains intact

The EUR/JPY cross attracts some buyers near 182.90 during the early European session on Thursday. Traders raise their bets that the European Central Bank (ECB) will hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.0% all year before possible rate hikes next year, which lifts the Euro (EUR) against the Japanese Yen (JPY).

Traders await the release of Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which is due on Friday. The annual inflation rate eased to 2.1% in December 2025, reaching its lowest level since March 2022. Any signs of hotter inflation in Japan could boost expectations for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to raise interest rates sooner than previously anticipated. This, in turn, could support the JPY and create a headwind for the cross.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, EUR/JPY holds above the rising 100-day EMA, preserving a medium-term bullish bias. The average continues to slope higher, keeping bears on the back foot. RSI at 47.83 (neutral) has edged up from recent troughs, and a move through 50 would strengthen topside momentum.

Bollinger Bands are starting to narrow, flagging cooling volatility as price trades beneath the midline but above the lower band. Initial resistance stands at the Bollinger middle band at 183.35, while immediate support rests at the 100-day EMA at 180.75. A daily close above the Bollinger middle band could open the path toward the upper band at 186.00, while a break below the 100-day EMA would expose 180.68 and risk a deeper retracement.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)