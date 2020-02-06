RBI leaves key Repo rate unchanged at 5.15% - USD/INR unfazed around 71.20

At its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy meeting for FY 2019/20 held this Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Indian central bank, maintained its benchmark interest rate, Repo rate, at 5.15%, meeting markets’ expectations.
Key Details:
Reverse repo rate stays at 4.90%.
Retains 'accommodative' monetary policy stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth.
All six monetary policy committee members voted in favour of keeping rates on hold, retaining stance.
GDP growth projected at 6% for 2020/21, 5.5-6% in h1 and 6.2% in Q3.
Headline inflation for q4 2019/20 revised up to 6.5%, seen at 5.4-5.0% in H1 2020/21 and 3.2% in Q3 of 2020/21.
MPC recognises there is policy space available for future action.
Outlook for inflation is highly uncertain at this juncture.
Government emphasis on boosting rural economy, infrastructure should help boost growth potential in near-term.
Will remain vigilant about potential generalisation of inflationary pressures
Policy transmission across money markets, private corporate bond mkt has been sizable; gradually improving in the credit market.
Economic activity remains subdued, few indicators that have moved up recently are yet to gain traction in a broad-based manner.
To conduct long-term repo ops of one year, three-year tenors of appropriate sizes up to a total of 1 trln rupees at the repo rate.
FX Implications
The Indian rupee showed little reaction to the expected no rate change decision, keeping its offered tone intact vs. the US dollar. USD/INR trades near 71.22, up 0.07% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is struggling with 1.10 amid weak German data, upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, struggling to recover. Germany reported a plunge of 2.1% in Factory Orders in December. The broader market mood is upbeat as China reduces tariffs and coronavirus cure hopes.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.30 amid USD strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.30 as the US dollar continues benefiting from Wednesday's upbeat figures. Concerns about post-Brexit EU-UK relations is weighing on sterling.
Forex Today: Aussie – the strongest as China trade optimism boosts risk further
The Asian market mood improved further after China announced its plans to cut additional tariffs on US imports by half from Feb. 14th. USD/JPY clinched a fresh two-week high just shy of 110.00 while the Aussie ignored dismal Australian economic data and held onto gains above 0.6750.
Gold: Sellers look for entry below 200-bar SMA
Gold prices remain mildly weak to $1,554.70 ahead of the European session on Thursday. The yellow metal recovered from a multi-day low on Wed but failed to extend the pullback beyond a three-day-old resistance line afterward.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.