RBA's Smith: There is a lot of uncertainty about where neutral rates are, where they are going

The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) head of international department said on Wednesday that there is a lot of uncertainty about where neutral rates are and where they are going.

Key quotes

There is a lot of uncertainty about where neutral rates are, where they are going.



Australia's neutral rates also influenced by global factors, may have risen since pandemic.



Compressed equity risk premia, credit spreads meant financial conditions in Australia were easier than otherwise this year.



Concerns about US dollar's safe haven status seem to have been overstated, at least for now.



There is little evidence of significant reallocation away from US Dollar assets.



Need to be prepared for potential episodes of volatility and potential market dislocation.

Market reaction

The AUD/USD pair is adding 0.42% on the day to trade at 0.6495, at the press time.