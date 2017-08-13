RBA's Kent speaks on housing debt and risks

RBA's Kent speaks on housing debt and risksBy Ivan Delgado
Reserve Bank of Australia's Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor for Financial Markets, has been speaking at the Moody's Conference in Australia, on the subject of housing debt and risks. The main hadlines can found below.
Headlines
Says there is a large share of both owner-occupier and investor loans with current loan-to-valuation ratios between 75 and 80%
Investors have a larger share of outstanding loans with current LVRs of 75% or higher
For both investor and owner-occupier loans, adjusting for offset balances leads to only a small change in the share of loans with current LVRs greater than 80%
This suggests that borrowers with high current LVRs have limited repayment buffers
Banks' non-performing housing loans have increased a little over recent years; however, at around 3/4 of 1% as a share of all housing loans, non-performing loans remain low and below the levels reached following the global financial crisis
Arrears have risen more in regions experiencing weak economic conditions over recent years
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.