RBA’s Kent: Expansion of balance sheet adding monetary stimulus

RBA's Kent has stated that the expansion of balance sheet adding monetary stimulus and that easing in financial conditions has been greater than during GFC.
Additional comments
A mix of longer-dated repos, govt bonds has led to broader, more durable easing.
Need for policy support to be provided for some time given the economic outlook, high unemployment.
Want to see labour market conditions consistent with inflation in 2-3% target range.
Will not increase cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably in target range.
Expects banks will draw down extra funding as ‘it will be profitable to do so’.
Says there is some room to cut the cash rate further.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears await RBA minutes to battle 0.7055/50 critical support
AUD/USD attempts recovery moves from 0.7057, nears three-week low flashed on Friday. Receding hopes of US stimulus, Brexit deal and worsening virus conditions heavy the risks off-late. Speech from RBA’s Kent, RBA minutes in the spotlight amid a light calendar elsewhere.
EUR benefited from the absence of EU headlines
The EUR/USD trades near a daily high of 1.1793, holding on to gains despite the risk-averse environment. No news are good news for the Union in a slow start to the week.
Gold waves around $1,900 amid risk aversion
Gold struggles to keep recovery moves from $1,900.67. The yellow metal managed to cheer the US dollar weakness, before stepping back from $1,918.58, the previous day. Second-tier data, risk factors to entertain the bullion traders.
FX: looming stimulus deadline spooks investors
The US dollar traded lower against most of the major currencies on Monday as the new stimulus deadline looms. Over the weekend House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave the White House a 48 hour deadline.
WTI falls into negatove territory; US stimulus talks failing
West Texas Intermediate crude had edged up on Monday and travelled between a range of $40.59 to as high as $41.21 earlier in the New York session.