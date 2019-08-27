RBA’s Debelle: Floor for rates is likely around zero to 0.5%

Further comments are hitting the wires from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Debelle, as he addresses the Q&A session following his earlier speech.

Floor for rates is likely around zero to 0.5%.

RBA has looked closely at minimum rates in other developed countries.

Hope we never have to get down to those levels.

Housing market is showing signs of stabilization.

Would like to see more investment in infrastructure.

Trade uncertainty is having sizeable impact on corporate investment decisions.

Climate change does have macro consequences, adds to global uncertainty.