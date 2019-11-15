RBA: Xmas rate cut is not ruled out – UOB

Lee Sue Ann, Economis at UOB Group, assessed the recent results from the Australian labour market.
Key Quotes
“Australia’s unemployment rate climbed to 5.3% in October, disappointing market expectations for it to hold at 5.2%. Total employment fell by 19,000 in October, from a revised 12,500 gain in September, way below expectations for a 15,000 increase. This was the largest drop in employment since September 2016 and only the second monthly drop since then… The labor force participation rate also unexpectedly declined to 66.0% from 66.1%. Highlighting the labor market slack, the underutilization rate, which combines unemployment and under-employment, rose to 13.8%”.
“The latest labour market report clearly does not bode well for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)’s overall assessment of the Australian economy, of which the RBA has made its message clear about how closely it is watching the labour market”.
“Concerns about household spending were highlighted by official figures yesterday (13 November) which showed wages growing less than expected in the last quarter. Australia’s wage price index rose 0.5% q/q for 3Q19, down slightly from 0.6% in the three months to March, whilst year-on-year growth moderated to 2.2% from 2.3%. Slack in the labour market has clearly weighed on wage outcomes, and will need to accelerate in order to meet the RBA’s subdued wage forecast. Previously, the RBA highlighted that wage growth of around 3.5% y/y would be needed to sustainably lift inflation back to the middle of their 2%-3% target band”.
“It was also in the RBA’s quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy, published on 8 November, that officials argued that it was “increasingly clear” that lower unemployment is needed to generate wages growth consistent with achieving their inflation target. These considerations, they noted, have pointed to the case for further policy easing in recent months and also suggest that the RBA’s bias remains in favour of further policy easing in the months ahead”.
“The next and final RBA meeting for the year is on 3 December, a day before 3Q19 GDP data is due for release. Although our forecast is for a steady official cash rate (OCR) of 0.75% for the rest of this year, a rate cut at the December meeting cannot be ruled out now, following the soft wages and employment reports”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-day SMA restricts immediate recovery
EUR/USD buyers look for confirmation, despite recent bounce, as prices still trade below the near-term key moving average, around 1.1025, during early Friday.
GBP/USD: On the bids above 100-bar SMA
GBP/USD holds on to recovery gains from 50% Fib retracement level while taking the bids to 1.2885 during the early Asian. Bullish MACD indicates pair’s another run-up to the short-term key resistance line.
USD/JPY clings to modest recovery gains, around mid-108.00s
US-China trade deal hopes helped regain some traction on Friday. The technical set-up might have shifted in favour of bearish traders. Investors look forward to the US macro data for a fresh impetus.
Gold awaits clear direction around $1470 amid risk reset
With the fresh optimism surrounding the US-China trade accord, Gold prices struggle to extend the previous recovery while taking rounds to $1,471 amid Friday’s initial Asian trading session.
US China trade and the global economy: Q&A with FXStreet senior analyst
After the meetings in October it was unclear if the new levies planned for December would be called off. And now, reports suggest that past duties may be removed. All in all, a positive development, isn't it?