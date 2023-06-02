RBA to hold rates at 3.85% in June, but may raise again soon – Reuters poll

Australia's central bank will keep key interest rate unchanged at 3.85% on Tuesday despite inflation staying well above the target range,” per the latest Reuters poll of nearly 30 economists.
Key findings
While expectations for future rate hikes were very much alive, a strong three-quarters majority of economists, or 22 of 30, forecast the RBA to hold its official cash rate at 3.85% on June 6.
The remaining eight in the poll taken between May 29 and June 1 poll expected a 25 basis point hike.
Interest rate futures were pricing in a roughly one-in-three chance of a rate hike then.
More than half of respondents, or 18 of 28, expected rates to reach 4.10% or higher by end-September, including four who saw rates at 4.35%. The remaining 10 expected rates to stay at 3.85%.
