Japan’s Katayama says will closely monitor market developments

Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday that interest rates are shaped by “various factors” and reiterated that the government will closely monitor market developments, pursue appropriate debt-management policies, and craft budgets with fiscal sustainability in mind.

Katayama further stated that the government will continue coordination with the Bank of Japan (BoJ) ahead of its pivotal December policy meeting.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.01% on the day at 155.15.