RBA: Probable tapering on the table? – UOB

Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, believes the RBA could start tapering its bond purchase programme at the end of September.
Key Quotes
“All eyes will be on the meeting, which will be accompanied by a press conference.”
“We now expect the RBA will moderately taper its QE program by announcing a further AUD75bn program once the current AUD100bn tranche of buying ends in September.”
“It now seems clear that the RBA has no intention of extending the Yield Curve Target (YCT) bond from April 2024 to November 2024. We also expect that the TFF would not be extended.”
