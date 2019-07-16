According to analysts at ANZ, the Minutes from the July RBA Board meeting reflect broadly similar sentiment to the July decision statement as the Minutes provided further clarity on why the Board decided to cut the cash rate immediately again.
Key Quotes
“The Board clearly wants to see the unemployment rate come down faster than the RBA previously forecast, given its new thinking that NAIRU is now 4.5%. This and the Board’s observation that “spare capacity was likely to remain in the labour market for some time” suggest to us that the Board recognises that more cuts are necessary – it is just a matter of timing.”
“The Minutes explicitly mentions that the Board is not concerned that lower interest rates will cause an asset bubble in the housing market.”
“As the exchange rate has barely moved since the July cut and with the US likely to start easing as early as this month, further rate cuts would be required to get the exchange rate lower.”
“The Minutes suggest that the Board concluded that to get unemployment lower at a faster trajectory than previously planned, a further rate cut in July would be needed. In terms of further rate cuts, given the labour market was once again cited as the driver for this rate cut, any further deterioration in the coming months to the unemployment rate will likely lead to further easing. Indeed, lack of progress to the downside may trigger further cuts.”
“In terms of the August meeting: after the RBA updates its forecasts and recognises more cuts are needed to get the unemployment rate trending towards 4.5%, we think the Board will be asking – Why wait? At this stage we don’t think it will wait, but there are further inputs to come before the decision; this week’s employment data, next week’s speech by the Governor and then Q2 CPI the following week. “
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sidelined near 1.1260 ahead of key German/US data
EUR/USD extends the Asian consolidation around 1.1260 levels into early Europe, as a sense of caution prevails ahead of the European Commission President vote and key German/ US macro data.
GBP/USD slips through 1.2500 ahead of UK jobs, Carney
The bulls failed to defend the 1.25 handle, now pushing GBP/USD below the last, as fears of a no-deal Brexit resurfaced ahead of the UK jobs data and BOE Governor Carney’s speech.
USD/JPY steadily climbs above 108.00 handle, lacks follow-through
The USD gains some traction after Monday’s stronger-than-expected manufacturing data. Improving risk sentiment undermines JPY’s safe-haven demand and remained supportive.
Gold: Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders; 100-hour SMA marks a key support
Given the recent bullish momentum since late-May, the triangle might still be categorized as a continuation pattern that marks a brief pause and thus, support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
US June Retail Sales Preview: Job, jobs, jobs
The US Census Bureau will release its advance Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services for June at 8:30 am EDT, 12:30 GMT on Tuesday July 16th. Sales to moderate but remain positive. Disposable income gains should provide spending.