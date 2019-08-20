RBA minutes: AUD fall to support exports, tourism, Aussie unmoved

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) published the minutes of its August 6th, 2019 monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, with the key headlines found below.

Board would consider further policy easing if needed.

To assess developments in domestic, global economies before considering easing.

Reasonable to expect "extended period" of low interest rates.

Risks to economy tilted to downside in near term, more balanced further out.

Board reviewed experience of developed nations with unconventional monetary policy

Noted a package of measures tended to be more effective than single steps.

AUD at lowest level in some years, recent fall to support exports, tourism.

Few signs of inflationary pressures emerging, downside risks to some CPI components.

More spare capacity in labour market than previously thought, to limit wage growth.

Saw firmer GDP growth in Q2, outlook for consumption more balanced than for some time.

Consumption supported by tax rebates, stabilisation in housing market.

Escalation in china - us trade dispute a downside risk to global growth.

Global companies had already significantly revised down investment intentions.

Further monetary easing "widely expected" around the world.