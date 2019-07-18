According to Robert Rennie, head of FM strategy at Westpac, while today’s 21.1k rise in Australia’s full time employment (2.9%yy) was better than expected, the 20.6k drop in part time and 5.24% unemployment rate suggested a softer underlying tone in line with partial data suggesting that jobs momentum has slowed.
Key Quotes
“It reinforces Westpac’s view that the RBA has further to go in terms of rate cuts if it has any chance of hitting the 4.5% NAIRU target any time soon.”
“However, with a third cut fully factored by Feb next year and 35% of a fourth cut to 0.50% after that, its hard to see too much downside risk to the A$ from interest rate differentials alone. And with iron ore holding above $120 helping drive record trade surplus, the A$ should remain well supported for now.”
“Thus we again hold a neutral bias for the week ahead, though we still expect to see the A$ lower on a 1 and 3 month basis and see near term price action as capped by 0.7050.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to 1.1200 on ECB headlines
Market talks suggesting that European policymakers are studying a potential revamp of their inflation goal of below but close to2.0%. EUR/USD bounces just modestly from a daily low of 1.1204.
GBP/USD off highs, holds above 1.2450 on solid UK data
The GBP/USD pair reverses upbeat UK retail sales data led gains, but holds firmer above the 1.2450 level amid renewed Brexit optimism around the Irish border backstop and broad USD weakness.
USD/JPY weakens farther below 108.00 handle, drops to over 2-week lows
Sliding US bond yields weigh on the USD amid impending Fed rate cut later this July. US-China trade tensions underpin JPY’s safe-haven demand and add to the selling bias.
Gold: Dip-buying to limit any further declines
With technical indicators on hourly/daily charts still holding in the bullish territory, any subsequent slide towards the trading range resistance breakpoint – around the $1418 region, might still be seen as a buying opportunity.
Federal Reserve Beige Book: A rate cut is not about the US economy
The basic notes of the US economy, success on the consumer and labor sides coupled to an apprehensive business sector remained the status quo in the latest Federal Reserve report issued on Wednesday.