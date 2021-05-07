PTON Stock Forecast: Peloton Interactive Inc rebounds on strong sales outlook

- NASDAQ:PTON gained 1.40% on Thursday during another rocky session for the NASDAQ index.
- Peloton reported its fiscal year Q3 earnings report after the closing bell.
- Peloton still has an uphill battle as it faces recalls of its treadmills.
NASDAQ:PTON has been one of the biggest winners for investors during the COVID-19 pandemic, but some recent issues have caused the stock to pull back. On Thursday, Peloton rebounded by adding back 1.40% to close the trading session at $83.78 and shares continued to rise during after hours trading. Peloton is still trading well below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages after the recent correction, and currently sits at price levels that Peloton has not seen since September 2020.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Peloton reported its fiscal year third quarter earnings after the closing bell on Thursday, and Wall Street seems to be happy with the results. Peloton stated that improvements it made in its supply chain allowed for a 141% year-over-year increase in sales. Earnings per share came in at a loss of $0.03 per share compared to Wall Street estimates of a loss of $0.12 per share, and revenue topped $1.26 billion compared to expected revenue of $1.1 billion, representing a 141% year-over-year increase. Peloton capped off the quarter with a 135% year-over-year increase in subscribers with 2.08 million active users.
PTON stock news
Peloton has been hit with some public relations nightmares over the past couple of months as a total recall of its treadmills came down earlier in the week. The company also experienced a data breach that resulted in user information being leaked, something that may pose a threat to users of connected fitness devices in the future. Despite this, Peloton shares were trading up over 4% after the earnings call.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after hawkish ECB comments, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.21 after ECB member Kazaks said that the bank could slow bond buys in June and ahead of a speech by President Lagarde US Nonfarm Payrolls are set to show an increase of nearly one million jobs in April.
GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections
GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.
GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections
GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Leading indicators point to another strong NFP
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to announce an increase of 978,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in April following March’s impressive print of 916,000. USD is likely to gather strength against its rivals on an upbeat NFP reading.