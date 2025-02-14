- Procter & Gamble stock sinks 4.75% on Friday.
- Dow Jones sheds 0.37% despite NASDAQ gains.
- BNP Paribas analyst cites volatility in US consumer staples category.
- US Retail Sales for January hit -0.9%, surpising market.
Procter & Gamble (PG) stock was the worst performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) on Friday. Normally a less volatile holding, PG shares tumbled after a PNB Paribas analyst questioned 2025 guidance for the maker of well-known, fast-moving consumer brands like Pampers, Gillette and Crest.
The outlook for Procter & Gamble was exacerbated by a poor US Retails Sales print that showed the US economy might be in bad shape. The DJIA slumped nearly 0.4%, but the NASDAQ gained a similar amount as some investors thought the poor economic data might usher in an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed) on a closer timeline.
Procter & Gamble stock news
Kevin Grundy, the PNB Paribas analyst, met with Procter & Gamble CEO Jon Moeller Thursday and didn’t like what he was hearing. Moeller admitted that his company is experiencing high volatility in the US consumer staples sector that is "probably higher today" than at any time in the CEO’s tenure.
Moeller claimed to be seeing slowing demand across categories in the US market despite seeing good traction globally and especially in Latin America and Europe. Additionally, he said that de-stocking was an added obstacle.
Grundy’s client note argues that the volatility makes P&G’s 2025 organic sales growth less certain. Moeller claimed that there was enough flexibility to protect earnings per share from any slowing in US organic growth.
Grundy said that Procter & Gamble’s guidance for the year was now probably in doubt until more clarity was achieved via further quarterly results.
The news hit harder as it came during the same session when US Retails Sales for January plummeted, coming in as it did at -0.9% MoM. The market had expected the figure at -0.1%. However, December’s figure was revised upward from 0.4% to 0.7% MoM, so that also exacerbated the monthly print.
US Retails Sales in January fell on account of consumers reducing spending in the autos and auto-related merchandise category, as well as sporting goods, furniture and home furnishings.
PG stock forecast
Procter & Gamble stock, not known for wild swings, fell off a cliff on Friday. PG shares are now treading water well below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows a general crossover that makes further downside more likely. The MACD had been trending upward since January, and that rally appears to be over.
Without much nearby support on the daily chart, traders should expect support to appear in the large green-shaded band running from $153.50 to $160.00. That is where PG discovered support beginning in April 2024 and running through most of last year. PG stock will need to form a new range high above $172.00 in order to put the present negativity behind it.
PG daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits two-week tops near 1.0500 on poor US Retail Sales
The selling pressure continues to hurt the US Dollar and now encourages EUR/USD to advance to new two-week peaks in levels just shy of the 1.0500 barrier in the wake of disappointing results from US Retail Sales.
GBP/USD surpasses 1.2600 on weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD extends its march north and reclaims the 1.2600 hurdle for the first time since December on the back of the increasing downward bias in the Greenback, particularly exacerbated following disheartening US results.
Gold maintains the bid tone near $2,940
The continuation of the offered stance in the Greenback coupled with declining US yields across the board underpin the extra rebound in Gold prices, which trade at shouting distance from their record highs.
Weekly wrap: XRP, Solana and Dogecoin lead altcoin gains on Friday
XRP, Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 5.91%, 2.88% and 3.36% respectively on Friday. While Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around the $97,000 level, the three altcoins pave the way for recovery and rally in altcoins ranking within the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization on CoinGecko.
Tariffs likely to impart a modest stagflationary hit to the economy this year
The economic policies of the Trump administration are starting to take shape. President Trump has already announced the imposition of tariffs on some of America's trading partners, and we assume there will be more levies, which will be matched by foreign retaliation, in the coming quarters.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.