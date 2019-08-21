The White House officials are increasingly worried that a global economic slowdown will trigger a election year recession in the US and are weighing a broader package of measures, including a cut of an additional percentage point or two to the corporate tax rate and a potential payroll tax cut.

The administration is also considering indexing the capital gains rate to inflation.

"If the U.S. were to face a recession, it would be moderate and short," Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff, told roughly 50 donors at a fundraising luncheon this week in Jackson, Wyoming,