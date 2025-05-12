President Trump: We achieved total reset with China

United States (US) President Donald Trump said on Monday that he may speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week, as negotiations between the two economic powers show signs of progress toward a potential trade agreement.
Key Quotes
- US ready to help India-Pakistan with trade.
- Soon will negotiate with Pakistan.
- We achieve total reset with China.
- Agreement doesn't cover tariffs on cars, steel, aluminium or pharmaceuticals.
- Talks in Geneva were friendly.
- Will speak to Xi (Jinping) at the end of the week maybe.
- China agreed to open up.
- China to suspend non-monetary barriers.
- Good things can come from Russia-Ukraine meeting.
- China has agreed to stop fentanyl.
